Aperio Group LLC Cuts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

NYSE MTB opened at $159.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $165.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.