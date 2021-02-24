Aperio Group LLC Has $1.10 Billion Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.3% of Aperio Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $1,099,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 7,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,427,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,194.50 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,239.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,205.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

