Aperio Group LLC Makes New $5.86 Million Investment in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 421,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,000. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.09% of TIM as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in TIM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TIMB opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tim S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.184 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. TIM’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on TIM in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About TIM

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication services provider in Brazil. It offers mobile, fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and cell phone, as well as ultra fixed broadband services. The company also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

