Aperio Group LLC Purchases 160,961 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,961 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.11% of Marathon Oil worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,113 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,846,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after acquiring an additional 61,707 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after acquiring an additional 401,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 39.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,983,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,892,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,632,000 after acquiring an additional 45,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRO shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

NYSE MRO opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

