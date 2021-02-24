Aperio Group LLC Raises Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,902 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Pearson worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Pearson in the third quarter valued at about $1,296,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pearson by 51.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 117,913 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Pearson by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 351,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100,044 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Pearson in the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Pearson in the third quarter valued at about $126,000.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.33. Pearson plc has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.37.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pearson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Pearson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group downgraded Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

