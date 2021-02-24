Aperio Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,697 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.05% of CenterPoint Energy worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 92.3% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 14,596,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,444,000 after buying an additional 7,007,686 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,277,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911,983 shares during the period. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,345,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,530 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,730,000 after acquiring an additional 631,552 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

CNP stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $25.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

