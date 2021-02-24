Aperio Group LLC Sells 13,096 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,050 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 13,096 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tapestry worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPR stock opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

