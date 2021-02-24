Apex Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:APXT) Trading Up 8.9%

Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) shares were up 8.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.72. Approximately 1,621,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,456,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,492,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 9,885.2% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,365,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after buying an additional 1,352,294 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 35.9% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,029,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $7,568,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 645,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,692,000 after buying an additional 540,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

