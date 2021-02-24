Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Trading Up 11.1%

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)’s share price was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $20.07. Approximately 20,397,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 30,903,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APHA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aphria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $15,807,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 601,596 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,362,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,547,000 after buying an additional 7,414,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 541,540 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

