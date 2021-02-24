Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Trading Up 11.1%

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)’s share price was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.36 and last traded at $20.07. Approximately 20,397,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 30,903,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APHA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Aphria from $26.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aphria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.34.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 2.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $15,807,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 601,596 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,362,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,547,000 after buying an additional 7,414,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aphria by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 541,540 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aphria Company Profile (NASDAQ:APHA)
Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.
