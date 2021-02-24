APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,515 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of APi Group worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,511,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in APi Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 948,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 628,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

APi Group stock opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $19.68.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

