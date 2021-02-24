Apogee Opportunities Inc. (APE.V) (CVE:APE) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Apogee Opportunities Inc. (APE.V) (CVE:APE)’s share price rose 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 2,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 22,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26.

About Apogee Opportunities Inc. (APE.V) (CVE:APE)

Apogee Opportunities Inc engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Chile. The company was formerly known as Apogee Silver Ltd. and changed its name to Apogee Opportunities Inc in September 2016. Apogee Opportunities Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

