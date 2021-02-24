Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.76

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $4.75. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 83,615 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 30,954 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $145,793.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 382,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,433.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 900,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 9.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,043,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 90,405 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.