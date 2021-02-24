AppCoins Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.34 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $18.34 million and approximately $679,507.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AppCoins has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0747 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00054488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.50 or 0.00727677 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00032933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00038305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00060077 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00039893 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

APPC is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,468,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,468,187 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

AppCoins Token Trading

