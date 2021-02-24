AppCoins (APPC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $523,913.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $19.42 million and $523,913.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for $0.0791 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00055530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.52 or 0.00777474 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00032758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00039836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00060937 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.11 or 0.04680506 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00040341 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,471,751 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,471,750 tokens. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.