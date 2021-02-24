AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Trading 5.2% Higher

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $170.69 and last traded at $170.51. 185,037 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 161,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.11.

APPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.10.

In related news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $3,426,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $5,262,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,429 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AppFolio by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,291,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,480,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AppFolio by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,576,000 after buying an additional 286,659 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AppFolio by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,542,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $51,957,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AppFolio by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,084,000 after buying an additional 24,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPF)

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

