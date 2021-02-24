Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,786 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Appian worth $98,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Appian by 396.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 296,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,846,000 after buying an additional 169,526 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Appian by 13.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,333,000 after buying an additional 153,987 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Appian in the third quarter valued at $9,454,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 53.0% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after buying an additional 98,240 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPN opened at $180.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.07 and a beta of 2.00. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total transaction of $53,365,699.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $11,095,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,054 shares of company stock worth $97,183,938. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPN. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

