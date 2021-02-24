Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Apple Hospitality REIT updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.01) EPS.

APLE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.01. 53,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,968. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

