Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Decreased by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.7% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Shares of AAPL opened at $125.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.20 and its 200 day moving average is $122.65. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

