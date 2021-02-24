Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Increased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.7% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $91,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

AAPL opened at $125.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

