Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,977 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 10.4% of Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $125.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.65. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

