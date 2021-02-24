Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 940,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 35,468 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 17.6% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $124,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after acquiring an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $125.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.65. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

