Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.26). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

AAOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.36.

In other news, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 25,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $198,635.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,764 shares in the company, valued at $717,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,764 shares of company stock worth $376,047 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

AAOI stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.82.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.