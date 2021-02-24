Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Up 5.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s stock price shot up 5.8% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $25.04 and last traded at $23.72. 191,868 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 136,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Specifically, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 7,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $182,244.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at $182,244.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Kanter bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,360 shares of company stock worth $686,358 over the last 90 days. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $604.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 510.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.