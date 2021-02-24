AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $128.28 on Wednesday. AptarGroup has a one year low of $79.84 and a one year high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its position in AptarGroup by 20.0% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 53,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in AptarGroup by 4.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 193,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in AptarGroup by 16.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.