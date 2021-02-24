Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $15,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,871,848,000 after buying an additional 947,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,026,006,000 after buying an additional 318,451 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,214,000 after buying an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,500,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,329,000 after purchasing an additional 145,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $465,868,000 after buying an additional 83,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $151.66 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $159.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

