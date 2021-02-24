Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Shares Up 11.2%

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) shares shot up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.65 and last traded at $11.59. 240,403 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 102,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APYX. Zacks Investment Research raised Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $397.25 million, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 355.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.