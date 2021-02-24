Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Up 17.6%

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) traded up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.67. 4,386,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 5,513,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $346.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 343.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2,522,522 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 303,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 42,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.