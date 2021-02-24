Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Up 17.6%

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) traded up 17.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.67. 4,386,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 5,513,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $346.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.93.
Aqua Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQMS)
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.
