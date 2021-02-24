AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Up 5%

Shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) shot up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.74. 1,766,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,915,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

AQB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a market cap of $545.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 17.10, a current ratio of 18.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other AquaBounty Technologies news, Director Richard L. Huber acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,521.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter worth about $53,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

