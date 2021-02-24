Aragon (ANT) Market Capitalization Hits $182.40 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $182.40 million and approximately $47.38 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $4.60 or 0.00009173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00054646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.94 or 0.00734971 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00032958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00038313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00060091 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00040619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a token. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.