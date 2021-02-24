ARB Co. Limited (ARB.AX) (ASX:ARB) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.29

ARB Co. Limited (ARB.AX) (ASX:ARB) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$15.49.
About ARB Co. Limited (ARB.AX)
