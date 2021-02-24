Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Trading 15.4% Higher

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s stock price traded up 15.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.42. 3,718,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 3,210,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

The company has a market cap of $375.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

