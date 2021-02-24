ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Shares Gap Down to $2.41

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.41, but opened at $2.03. ARC Document Solutions shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 2,786 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $94.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

In other news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 182,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $237,199.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,117 shares of company stock valued at $417,856. Company insiders own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARC. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in ARC Document Solutions by 460.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 218,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 179,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

