ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Shares of ARC Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLY) rose 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37.

ARC Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RLLY)

ARC Group, Inc, together with its subsidiary, owns, operates, and franchises Dick's Wings brand of restaurants in Florida and Georgia. The company offers a selection of boneless buffalo, chicken wings, chicken tenders, chicken dinners, appetizers, steak, quesadillas, specialty burgers and sandwiches, hamburgers, salads, wraps, sauces and seasonings, flatbreads, and desserts, as well as craft beers and wines.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for ARC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.