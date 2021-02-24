ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.58

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 92076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Several analysts recently commented on AETUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ARC Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on ARC Resources from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ARC Resources from $10.75 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ARC Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.72.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.