Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Trading Up 7.4%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) shares were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 1,183,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,350,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

