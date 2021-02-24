ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $789.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to post $789.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $803.80 million and the lowest is $779.20 million. ArcBest posted sales of $701.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens raised ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price target on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ArcBest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $57.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

