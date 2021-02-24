ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.27

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.27 and last traded at $58.27, with a volume of 1809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.53.

ARCB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their target price on ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens raised ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ArcBest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $85,815.72. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ArcBest by 69.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ArcBest by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 139.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ArcBest by 70.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 89,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

