Arcblock (ABT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.04 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges. Arcblock has a total market cap of $12.89 million and $8.04 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arcblock has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056317 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00035028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.17 or 0.00738051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00038842 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00060254 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock is a token. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

