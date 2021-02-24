ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.57 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will post sales of $15.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.07 billion and the highest is $16.08 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $14.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $58.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.30 billion to $61.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $56.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.31 billion to $57.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,837,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,575,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,878,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,778,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,810,000 after purchasing an additional 370,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 829,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 278,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MT stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

