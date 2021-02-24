Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCH shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

ARCH stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.93. 25,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $56.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post -7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

