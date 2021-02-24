Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will post sales of $17.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.21 billion and the lowest is $16.17 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted sales of $14.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $68.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.70 billion to $71.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $68.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.07 billion to $72.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on ADM shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

ADM opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,944,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,766,000 after purchasing an additional 40,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,387,000 after purchasing an additional 243,864 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,644,000 after purchasing an additional 428,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,624,000 after purchasing an additional 455,925 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

