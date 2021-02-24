Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Hits Market Cap of $13.35 Million

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market cap of $13.35 million and $1.69 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00003496 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00050706 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000278 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000115 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 59% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,797,277 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official website is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao

Archer DAO Governance Token Token Trading

Archer DAO Governance Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Archer DAO Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Archer DAO Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Archer DAO Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

