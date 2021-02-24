Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $19.04. Approximately 4,110,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,871,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

FUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Aegis upped their target price on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcimoto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

The company has a market cap of $651.19 million, a PE ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Arcimoto news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 461,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,100.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

