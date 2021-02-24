Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) rose 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.77 and last traded at $35.33. Approximately 479,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 539,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.28.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCUS. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,608,131. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.