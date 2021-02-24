Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

ARD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE ARD opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57. Ardagh Group has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $24.07.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diameter Capital Partners LP increased its position in Ardagh Group by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 1,915,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,356 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Ardagh Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,058,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ardagh Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,054,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ardagh Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ardagh Group by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 142,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

