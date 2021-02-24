ArdCoin Market Capitalization Hits $27.98 Million (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $27.98 million and approximately $191,592.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArdCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ArdCoin has traded 120.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00054488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.50 or 0.00727677 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00032933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00038305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00060077 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00039893 BTC.

ArdCoin Profile

ARDX is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

