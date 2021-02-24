Ardor (ARDR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.66 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $164.67 million and $18.66 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.88 or 0.00233730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 74.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00069508 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,230.76 or 0.02419885 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Ardor

