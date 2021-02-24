Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.40. Ares Capital posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARCC. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 882.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 1,881,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after buying an additional 1,360,819 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $11,045,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ares Capital by 582.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 514,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 438,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 489,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 289,249 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,083,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,094. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

