Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) Declares $0.04 Interim Dividend

Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Limited (ASX:ALI) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.12.
Argo Global Listed Infrastructure Company Profile
