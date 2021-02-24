Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) were up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.12 and last traded at $24.12. Approximately 349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Aritzia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Aritzia from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Aritzia from $23.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Aritzia from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

